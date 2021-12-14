Disposed from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Randall Gene Wilkerson and Jessica Rene Wilkerson

Dace Martin and David Wayne Martin

Brandi McMurrey and Kyle McMurrey

Ladeana Elaine McDowell and Paul Wayne McDowell

Leshia Gale Jones and Odis J. Turner

Chavalia Dunlap-Mwamba and Vlady Mwamba

Jamarious Marquis Hill and Kiambria Hill

Jessica Abraham and Patrick Aaron Abraham

Garry Matthey Gullett and Stephanie Renee Gullett

Troy Alan Farr and Gretchen Farr

Clare Ethel Clements and Jesus Felipa Gomez

Recommended for You


Tags