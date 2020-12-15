Disposed from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Franklin Delano Johnson Jr. and Riley Luke Anderson Sr.
Zoe Amanda Ferguson and Austin Ferguson
Jeffrey Scott Monk and Brandy Jeane Monk
Monica Elois Morris Smith and Kalimba Kareem Smith
Tamisha Jones and Howard Lee Jones
Holly Lea Madaffri and Michael Vincent Madaffri
Larry Edward Morrell and Kathlene Yvonne Morrell
Janina Faye Roberts and Derrick Wayne Roberts
Tabitha Anne Epps and Jennifer Leigh Epps
Victor Jones and Mary Jones
Hailey Elizabeth McGee and Brandon Lee McGee