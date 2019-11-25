Disposed from Nov. 11 to 15 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Michelle Elaine Cruit and Billy Jack Holloway
Dakota Dustin Donovan and Maria Micaela Donovan
Regina Carver and Steven Carver
Cody Coffey and Sara Coffey
Erica Shauntay Hill and Natoski Decole Hill
Luis Alberto Reyes and Lucero Segura Estrada
Luis Antonio Percaz Olvera and Jordan Michelle Alford
Sarah B. Hill and Austin Hill
Nikki Nicole Prior and Bobby Blake Prior
Jamie Leigh Gates and Raimon Trayweston Gates
Melissa Lynn Kelly and John Brian Kelly
Daniel Francisco Sandoval and Brandy Marie Sandoval