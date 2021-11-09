Disposed from Oct. 25 to 29 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Larry DeWayne Johnson and La’Quilla LaSalle Johnson

Austin Tyler Belyeu and Kelsey Marie Belyeu

Jasmine Denee Adedoyin and Linus Adeniyi Adedoyin

Shannon Hope Urbanek and Anthony James Urbanek

Malerie Ann Copeland and Cameron Copeland

Autumn Wilson and Daniel B. Garrett

Angela Renne Ryan and Wyatt James Cline

Cody Shiloh Freeman and Terra Diane Mullen

LaBeccah Rachelle Davis and Joseph Calvin Davis

Edward Charles Boone and Patrice Munsel Boone

Lillian Nicole Luman and Dustin Blake Luman

