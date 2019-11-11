Disposed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Ma Guadalupe C. Camacho and Guillermo Pacheco
Karla J. Hastings and Xavier Hastings
Jennifer Winette Warren and Christopher Jay Warren
Desiree Lynn Davis and Phillip Ray Davis
Donya Lopez and Francisco Javier Lopez
Shaun Morris Campbell and Edith Irwin Davis Campbell
Stephanie Fletcher Whitten and Simeon Whitten
Sonya Davis and Mark Wayne Davis
Michele Richards and Clarence Richards
Jose Luis Delgadillo and Lucero Munoz Mejia
Loretta Wesley and Delmond Olan Wesley
Shedrick Earl Bias and Dawandria Myesha Dumas-Bias
Marissa Isabel Barton and Nicholas Alan Barton
Almond D. Denton and Anna L. Ackley
Rebecca Lynn Johnson and Timothy Christopher Johnson
Ashley Sparks and Matthew Sparks