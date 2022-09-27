Disposed from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Maricela Urbina Tinoco and Mario Alberto Blanco Gutierrez

Charlotte Sue Nash and Robert David Nash

Eduardo Estrada and Rosalba Estrada

LaKeitha Shantha Connor and Kevin Darnell Woodard

Destiny Chaedae Perry and Demetrius Edward Perry

Tammy Jo Henson and Gregory James Henson

Elvis Lee Polley and Tarneka Deyette Polley

Emily Leeann Rouse and James Kyle Rouse

Petra Estrada and Armando Estrada-Mercado

Timothy J. Loving and Christina G. Myers

Recommended for You


Tags