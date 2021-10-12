Disposed from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Cassandra Denise Townsoner and Darren McDale Brown
Justin Masterson and Michelle Nicol Hall Masterson
Elayne Cox and Christopher Cody Cox
Anthony Dewayne Jones and Melissa Carol Jones
Kendon Rael Bacon and Casandra Esther Bacon
Daylon Marshun Gordon and Randi Lee Parker
Sherelle Hollins and Myron Hollins
Everett Ray Parker Jr. and Taylor Emanuelle Parker
Christopher D. Dotten and Crystal Gail Dotten
Kacey Oswalt Koesel and Jaron Allen Koesel
Harold Loyd Perkins and Trexyl Balatero Perkins
Albert Donald McLaren and Kendra Lee Simmons
Monica Renee Hale and Louis France Hale
Victor Daniel Montoya and Charla Joanne Werner
Emma Shea Horsman and Kyle D. Horsman
Karlin Bishop Pickering and Larry Douglas Pickering
Nicole Lee Frost and Alexander Hubert Frost
Kaley Jeanne Fouse and Nathan John Fouse
David Anthony Tapia and Leigh Ann Tapia
Charles Deon Baggett and Melissa Michelle Baggett
Ike Rueben Lowe and Jessie Ross Lowe