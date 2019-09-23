Disposed from Sept. 9 to 13 in Gregg County Civil Court:

■ Jacqueline Joines and Logan Michial Joines

■ Evelyn Simmons and Charles Edward Simmons

■ Joseph D. Schultz and Jessica R. Schultz

■ Robert Lance Thrasher and Maigan Thrasher

■ Carey Jean Weaver and Russell Craig Weaver

■ Norman Dale Miller and Ramona Marie Miller

■ Lauren Malia Jones and Esra Charles Jones

■ April Rena Butler and Victor Mature Butler

■ Sheryl Reneé Handlin and Truman Bartley Blake

■ Courtney Michelle Kelly and Randall Wayne Colton Cobb

■ Bernadino M. Valencia and Lorena Olivan Valencia

■ Wendell Keith House and Jean Cleaton Frazier House

■ Hugo Amaro and Teresa Amaro

■ James Vincent McBride and Ashley Autry McBride

Tags