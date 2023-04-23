Cases disposed from April 10-14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2346-B Tresten Brown v. Estate of Teddy J. Miller, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-2145-B Randy & Ginger Driver v. Connie Marie Cordaro, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-838-B Progressive Insurance Co. v. Isidoro Hernandez Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1863-B Beverlee Catherine McClelland v. Richard C. Stinson Jr. et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-235-B Investment Retrivers Inc. v. Austin Bank Texas N.A., Neal Woods, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-83-A Ovation Services LLC. v. Sarah Herbert, other civil, all other dispositions
2020-1482-A SafeCo Insurance Company of Indiana v. David Moore, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-807-A Albert Lee Adams v. Joshua Lynn Craver, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-879-A Discover Bank v. Gena Borden, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-386-A Kayla Martinez et al. v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center et al., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1132-A Lenard Henderson v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-32-A Kapitus Servicing Inc. v. Lisa Brown, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-134-CCL2 Carmen Rios v. Robert Ray Belt, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-189-CCL2 Kristen Manning et al. v. Katterina Boyd, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-1036-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Marsha Fuller and Michael Fuller, suit on account, agreed judgment
2021-1821-CCL2 Bruno Rivera v. Allstate Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-224-CCL2 Persolve Legal Group LLP. v. Carlton Gray, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2022-1560-CCL2 Jimmy Jay Jones Jr. v. General Motors LLC., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1811-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Kyle J. Porter, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-2023-CCL2 State of Texas v. Malcolm Carroll Salter et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2023-313-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust v. CB Waxahachie LLC. and Nizarali M. Moosa, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-350-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Navy Federal Credit Union, Michelle Wilkins also known as Michelle R. Lucius, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
022311-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Samuel J. Terry et al., tax, default judgment
022382-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lauren Christina Gray et al., tax, default judgment
022571-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dennis Thomas, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022576-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carl David Baker et al., tax, default judgment