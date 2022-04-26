Cases disposed from April 11 through April 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1188-B Advanced Federal Credit Union v. Suzette Marie Mosher, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2158-B Discover Bank v. Kevin Richardson, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-921-B Chelsey Evans et al. v. Walter Behringer et al., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2446-H In Re: Benjamin Scarborough, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-1881-CCL2 Julie Bernard v. Frank Lavy Gray, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1681-CCL2 Roy Seymour v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil, agreed judgment
2021-287-CCL2 Jasmine Lovely v. Rebecca Kier, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-321-CCL2 Walter Ray Williams v. JB Scott and Karen L. Scott, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-825-CCL2 Joseph “Scott” Gibson et al. v. Nationwide General Insurance Co. et al., suit for deceptive trade practices/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1195-CCL2 VBM Properties LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd S. Guideone National Insurance Company et al., suit for deceptive trade practices/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1891-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Danny Vestal, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-297-CCL2 State of Texas v. Larry Demond Benton, suit for seisure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
020704-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Rosie Bonnett et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021405-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District v. Tommy G. Evans et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021731-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Bernice Scott Nolen, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021756-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Eva M. Ingram Horne et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022075-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Jessica Padron, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022282-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Jesse Allen Weeks et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff