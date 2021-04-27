Cases disposed from April 12 to 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-804-B Ginger Elder Cannon, et al. v. Natalie Renee Boucher and April Renee Boucher, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-274-B Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Fredia D. Alexander, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-334-B Discover Bank v. Emogene J. Polk, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2328-H State of Texas v. Tevin Harvey, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-1417-A Den Hartog Industries Inc. v. Tankworks Inc. and Marsha Hon, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1489-A Topcat Well Services LLC and Topcat Oilfield Transport LLC v. Circle Ridge Production Inc. and Douglas Friedel, suit on account, summary judgments disposing of cases
2020-2234-A Bank of America N.A. v. David E. McDonald, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-28-A Energy Weldfab Inc. v. Flag System Inc., et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-338-A Discover Bank v. Robin Bates, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-534-A Discover Bank v. Jim Torrans, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2015-2316-CCL2 William F. Riordan, et al. v. Lela Anne Sanders, et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-896-CCL2 Allstate Insurance Co. v. Tony Darrell Sebron, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2020-1065-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Rita R. Rinehart and Tiffany D. Rinehart, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1243-CCL2 Lindsay Ledbetter v. Shylashree Edalur, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1478-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Tyrone Ephraim, foreclosure of lien, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1783-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. David Blalack, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-152-CCL2 Four See Investments LLC v. Russco Chemicals LLC and Richard Kevin Russell, breach of contract, default judgment
020785-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Chadwick Earl Foster, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021122-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Clyde D. Carter, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021833-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Celerino Aguilar, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022015-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Genatt Moore, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022066-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kevin D. Oden, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022086-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Dennis E. Read, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff