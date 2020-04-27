Cases disposed from April 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1046-CCL2 Kimberly Garrett v. Millard Bruce Wilburn, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1498-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Everett J. Davenport, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2044-CCL2 Autumn Place, as next friend of two minors v. Madden Contracting Co. LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-98-CCL2 Shirley LaGrand Courmier v. Caronda Wall Cross, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
020783-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Janie Goldston, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021865-CCL2 Gregg County, et al. v. Kid’s Klubhouse Inc., also known as Kid’s Station, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021890-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael Baggett, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff