Cases disposed from April 17-21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1329-A Janice Thomas, Larry Hooker, Carako Hornsby and Roshone Stueant v. Lindsay Foster, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-842-A Robert Bradley v. Craig Twombly, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1577-A Koppel & Kozel LLC. doing business as ASAP Roofing & Construction v. Sabrina Saddique, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1432-A Gilberto Hernandez Perez v. Janet L. Lynn Townsend, Michael Zane Townsend and Robert Lee Townsend, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1232-A First Community Credit Union v. Cathy S. Trumbull, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-458-A Discover Bank v. Jorge L. Galvan, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1593-CCL2 Darayvious Allison v. Estes Express Lines, Michael Steven Schroeder and Cleveland Obrien King, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment