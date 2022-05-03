Cases disposed from April 18 through 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-117-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Linda R. Griffin, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages, all other dispositions
2019-434-A Francisco Gamaz v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy, agreed judgment
2020-671-A Brianna Hope Duvvall et al. v. Wesley Bryant Holt, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-265-A Darnel Henson v. William Del Zotto and Del Zotto Trux LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-987-A Wayne Edward Harper v. Kenia Zamora Hernandez and Victor Hugo Morales, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-170-A Ovation Services LLC v. LaToyia D. Taylor, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1515-CCL2 Chelsey McClendon v. Axis Energy Services LLC and Shellye Burlison, wrongful termination of employment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1855-CCL2 GKS LLC doing business as Crossfit Longview, Scott Henson and Kristen Henton v. Dennis-Wade Associates Inc. and Richard Wade, declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1907-CCL2 Ashley Dispenza v. Quillian Roel Briceno, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2020-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Steven M. Lane, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021611-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Marcelo Hernandez, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021732-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. W.C. Scott et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022333-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Robert M. Jones, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022338-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Francisco Javier Ibarra Vargas et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022362-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mad Holdings, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff