Cases disposed from April 19 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-647-B Longview Medical Center LP v. Mary Vanhuss and Jerry Vanhuss, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2010-B Treviso Transitional Care v. Thomas Lummus, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2216-B Ally Financial v. Tracy Wayne Sullivan, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2021-67-B Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Sarah Bell, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-355-B American Express National bank v. Kylie Morris, also known as Kylie E. Morris, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-H State of Texas v. Thomas Williamson, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2030-H State of Texas v. Dayton Reed Mize, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2055-H Ex parte v. Nathaniel Sanders, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2074-H State of Texas v. Jreymaricus Reasons, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2077-H State of Texas v. Reginald Tolbert, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2080-H Kabreuntray McMillion v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2089-H State of Texas v. Andrew Amil Phillips, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2098-H State of Texas v. Nickie Barton, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2103-H State of Texas v. Stephanie Howard, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2116-H State of Texas v. Latricia Lee, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2128-H Steven Jones v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2138-H Norman Hall v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2140-H Brian Hathorn Jr. v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2151-H Treylon Stephenson v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2154-H State of Texas v. Aishatu Ausman-Kelly, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2158-H State of Texas v. Donald Slone, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2166-H State of Texas v. Kennedy Williams, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2176-H State of Texas v. Clifton Adair, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2179-H State of Texas v. Tamara Simon, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2191-H State of Texas v. Tony Ray Hyden, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2193-H State of Texas v. Dave Woodard, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2211-H Darren Brown Jr. v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2213-H State of Texas v. Timothy Duane Trimble, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2225-H State of Texas v. Dell Bayles, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2231-H State of Texas v. Christopher Tysun Biagas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2235-H State of Texas v. Melissa Wragg, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2244-H Kristal Trice v. State of Texas, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2246-H Logan Pickard v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2248-H Justin Alex v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2250-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Landon Wood, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2253-H State of Texas v. Brandon Harris, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2254-H State of Texas v. Brandon Harris, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2264-H State of Texas v. Shannon Marshall, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2285-H Ex parte Maceo Latrelle Gill, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2305-H State of Texas v. Dayson Adaway, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2314-H State of Texas v. Kennis Dwight Cobbins, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2317-H State of Texas v. Casandra Bacon, habeas corpus, case dismissed by want of prosecution
2330-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Page, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2335-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Townlin, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2342-H State of Texas v. Richard Robertson Sr., writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-461-A Letha Nell Minyard v. Earline Potzola, et al., declaratory judgment, agreed judgment
2020-630-A Longview Medical Center v. Dianna Tejeda and Jose Tejeda, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-1315-A Autovest LLC v. Stephen Leroy Williams Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1438-A Jerry Brown v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC and Walmart Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1651-A Harold LeTourneau v. Arch Treatment Technologies Inc., doing business as Lonza Wood Protection, Mid-States Wood Preservers LLC and East Texas Lumber LP, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1-A Claudia Ayala and Jose M. Rubio v. Cynthia Thomas and Reginald E. Watkins, suit to remove cloud from title, default judgement
2336-H State of Texas v. Jerry Don Randolph II, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-269-CCL2 Kenneth Kellam v. Jesus Limon Vigil and Miks Services LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1322-CCL2 Ginger Elder Cannon v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2168-CCL2 Rosalind Sue King Ruff v. Bobby Dale Johnson Jr., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2301-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. John Whitten, et al., foreign judgment, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-369-CCL2 Triton Networks LLC v. STS Consulting Services LLC, also known as STS Energy Services, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-802-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kevin Gilliland, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-806-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. James Chapman, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1053-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Krystal Garcia, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1441-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. April E. Miller, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1976-CCL2 Kirsten Davis v. Kimberly Sabra Nix, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-104-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cedric E. King Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-251-CCL2 State of Texas v. Quincy Ray Mitchell, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
021487-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, White Oak ISD v. Togs Energy Inc., et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021605-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jatinder Bajwa, individually and doing business as Superstop No. 1, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021697-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. C.L. Moore, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021778-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rafmaya Inc., et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021805-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Champion Packaging Inc., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021817-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carla Ceniceros, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021861-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Quinlan Jerel Stephens, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021868-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Loe Energy Company Inc., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021874-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Shawna Reaves, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021895-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Judy Gail Ellis Stokes, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021900-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Charles Kincaid, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff