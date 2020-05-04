Cases disposed from April 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1792-B Austyn Cox v. Babjide Ogunseinde, M.D., malpractice-medical, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2061-B Erica Pulido Rojas, individually and as next of friend of a minor v. GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-109-B Ally Bank v. Shelley M. Morrow, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2267-A Ally Bank v. Dustan Anderson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-728-A Bryan Baskerville v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2019-775-CCL2 Joann Arthur v. Allstate Indemnity Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1007-CCL2 Deborah Ann Holyfield v. Donald Earl Warrick, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-561-CCL2 Patti Quarles v. Texas Farmers Insurance Co. and Clay Bridges, damages, all other dispositions
021370-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, city of Longview v. Kenith Dewayne Hetmer, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021372-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, city of Longview v. William M. Blair III, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021385-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County ESD No. 1 v. Stoney Storage LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021606-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Michael R. Ford, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021710-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Kevin Olson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021712-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Belinda Linette Sheldon, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021713-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Dorothy Nell Floyd, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021743-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Terry Michael Barclay, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021787-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Randy C. Cook, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021796-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Connie Ryan Bridges, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021942-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Denise Blake, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022003-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, city of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Cesar Sebastian Rodriguez Jr., et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff