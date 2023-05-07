Cases disposed from April 24-28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-830-B Joel Webb v. Caelan Reeves, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-188-B Discover Bank v. Nashaunda Talley, breach of contract, default judgment
2010-237-A Pharia LLC. et al. v. Zelma F. Sanders, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2010-1528-A Patsy Hancock v. Robert Little, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2017-117-A Vicki L. Winter et al. v. David Navarro-Rodriguez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2017-2553-A East Texas Lawn Care Inc. v. Nelson J. Roach and Misty Roach, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1539-A LV Toy Operations LLC. doing business as Pat Lobb Toyota of Longview v. John Mark McGee doing business as Family Auto Sales and Melissa Nanette McGee, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1739-A Les Enterprises Inc. et al. v. James David McBride and Sharon Sanders, injunction, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-2069-A Angelia Stearns et al. v. Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center et al., damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-2170-A Autovest LLC. et al. v. William W. Bryan and Stephanie M. Bryan, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-2382-A Dan Comeau doing business as Standard Tool and Standard Tool Oilfield Division LLC. v. Laredo Hydro-Tec L.P. et al., breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-27-A Sheila and Kenneth Chumley v. Shannon W. Littlepage, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-89-A Gerald and Carolyn Hearron v. World Class Travel LLC. doing business as World Class Getaways, AMG Resorts LLC. and Christopher Ryan Rafferty, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-308-A East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Amber N. Worley and Troy Worley, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-331-A In Re: Saucy A's LLC., other civil, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-494-A Jet Specialty Inc. v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc., other civil, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-1791-A Oilflo LLC. v. Stetson Petroleum Corp., other civil, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-2131-A Michelle Ford v. Luis G. Ruiz and Latasha Christian, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2288-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC. v. Monica Herrera, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-334-A In Re: Charles Whiteside et al. and Aba-Lab Corporation, petition to conduct disposition under Rule 202, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-446-A Great American Insurance Group v. Master Aligners Inc., breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1499-A Jefferson Capital Systems LLC. v. Lowell Thomas and Kaitana Thomas, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1508-A Newrez LLC. formerly known as New Penn Financial LLC. doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Alen Kinnaman and Mary Kinnaman, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1721-A Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kristi Horton, suit on account, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-43-A Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Tyson Lee Cater, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-180-A Discover Bank v. Michael Moore, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-418-A ETR Service LTD. v. Allied Equipment Inc., breach of contract, case dismissed by want of prosecution
2021-562-A Pallida LLC. et al. v. Paul C. Mayner, BBVA Compass Bank, writ of garnishment, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-778-A Cherokee Water Company v. James Elliott, other civil, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1000-A Hamilton Exhibits LLC. v. Xuan T. Nguyen, foreign judgment, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1342-A Sara Brehmer v. Claudia Brehmer et al., declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1870-A Alllison Brophy v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, cased dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-2082-A In Re: Dixie Stevenson requesting a deposition of PetSmart Inc., petition to conduct deposition under Rule 202, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2022-1225-A JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2023-90-A Trena Faulkner v. Fikes Wholesale Inc., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2190-H State of Texas v. Keaton Lance Green, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2194-H State of Texas v. Stephanie Renae Davis, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2196-H State of Texas v. Jabar Miller, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2221-H State of Texas v. Robert Jackson, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2238-H Ex parte Robin Gay Smith, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2249-H State of Texas v. Jimmy Pepper, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2278-H Ex parte Joel Gonzales, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2283-H State of Texas v. Demichael Johnson, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2286-H State of Texas v. Stephen Hooker, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2288-H Ex parte Brittany Nicole Brooks, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2304-H State of Texas v. Melanin Lawson, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2309-H State of Texas v. Lisa Collins, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2320-H State of Texas v. Jessica Harper, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2331-H State of Texas v. Elizabeth Pitts, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2364-H Clifton Guice v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2367-H State of Texas v. Darnell McLin, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2369-H State of Texas v. Amethyst Smith, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2375-H State of Texas v. Tyrone Ephrain, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2382-H State of Texas v. Jamie Marshall, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2387-H State of Texas v. Ashton Lowery, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2395-H State of Texas v. Jessie Tovar, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2403-H State of Texas v. Rodney Atkinson, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2409-H State of Texas v. Rebecca Merkel, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2414-H State of Texas v. Oscar Wright, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2415-H State of Texas v. Lindsey Jordan, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2422-H State of Texas v. Susan Price, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2424-H State of Texas v. Thomas Pennix, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2427-H State of Texas v. James Reeves, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2433-H State of Texas v. Francisco Odum, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2434-H Ex parte Raymond Allen Brown, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2436-H Ex parte v. Christina Rounsavall, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2441-H Tequan Ray v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2442-H Thomas Moore v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2445-H State of Texas v. Devonta Leavelle Allen, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2447-H State of Texas v. David Vanhoose, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2451-H State of Texas v. Terri Tapley, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2455-H State of Texas v. Devin Earl Stevens, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2456-H State of Texas v. Devin Earl Stevens, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2458-H Ex parte v. Robert Malmay, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2460-H State of Texas v. Stephen Andrew Harvey, habeas corpus, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1510-CCL2 Sheraly Tatum and Breland Cawthorne v. Michael Embry, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1418-CCL2 Sammie Jo Monroe v. James Carter Leach, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1778-CCL2 TXHP Longview LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1334-CCL2 TXHP Longview 2 LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil, agreed judgment
2022-1947-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Donald Rollins, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-409-CCL2 Dariusz Pawlowski v. Allstate Texas Lloyd's and Allstate Indemnity Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, all other dispositions
022590-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Mary Herron et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022592-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. John Ray Odom et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff