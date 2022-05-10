Cases disposed from April 25 through 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1327-B Russell Broome v. Linda Gail Laird, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1578-B LVNV Funding LLC v. Leslie Reynolds, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-128-B Jacklyn Carr v. William Lee Barnes, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-296-B Discover Bank v. Robbin H. Dubland, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-1215-B Discover Bank v. Erica Monsivais, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1559-B Living Emunah In Texas LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-1724-B Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. Beverly Hare, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1832-B Discover Bank v. Tristan P. Swain, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-172-B Josh Caraway v. Jacob Grubbs, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-782-A Wayne Wolters et al. v. Longview Medical Center L.P., Longview Regional Medical Center and Daniel Merritt, M.D., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1199-A Fershicka Williams v. Karen Frith, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-921-A Cach LLC v. Wendy Lashua, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1301-A Glenn Johns v. James Stephenson, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1478-A Cynthia R. Lemmings v. Deanna Caldwell Kremser, partition suit, agreed judgment