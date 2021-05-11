Cases disposed from April 26 to 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2408-A Michael Kent Plambeck v. Kim Caraway, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-489-A Navy Federal Credit Union v. Ellen D. Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-554-A Jonelle Muenker v. United Services Automobile Association, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-269-CCL2 Kenneth Kellam v. Jesus Limon Vigil and Miks Services LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1109-CCL2 Monica Rodriguez v. Katelynn Nichole Truss and Allison Pierce Debruycker, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1047-CCL2 Unifund CCR, LLC v. Theresa M. Campbell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1561-CCL2 Newrez LLC, formerly known as New Penn Financial LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Jody L. Bush, agreement, final judgment after non-jury trial
022270-CCL2 City of Longview, et al. v. Victor Elliot, tax warrant, all other dispositions