Cases disposed from April 27 to May 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1940-B Lisa Amedick v. June Ray Antonisse, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-54-B Leroy Rader Funeral Home Inc. v. Nicole Springer, also known as Nicole Chavez, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-528-B American Express National Bank v. I.E. Willis Jr. D.P.M. P.C. and Selwyn Willis, also known as Selwyn E. Willis D.P.M., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2233-H State of Texas v. Landon Lord, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2015-29-CCL2 Caroline Eynon, et al. v. Discount Wheel and Tire, et al., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-2364-CCL2 James Stewart v. Marilynn Locke and Warren Locke, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1089-CCL2 Ditech Financial LLC v. the purported estate of James Chaffin and all occupants of 107-D E. George Richey Road, White Oak, TX 75693, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1499-CCL2 Vickie Chadwell v. Hyundai Motor America, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
021766-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael Ehrensberger, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021769-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Dorla Whalen, et al., tax, default judgment
021870-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Arthur Brewster, tax, default judgment
021871-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, tax, default judgment
021876-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Kirk Jurenka, tax, default judgment
021882-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Joey Rogers, et al., tax, default judgment
021885-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. Creekless LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff