Cases disposed from April 3-7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-523-B Rossario Stewart et al. v. Dorothy Harris Daniels, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2020-228-A Crown Asset Management LLC. et al. v. Chris Myers, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1737-A-1 Allison Keoun v. Hien T. Nguyen doing business as Luxury Nails Spa, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-571-A Commercial Servicing Company LLC. formerly known as Business Funding LLC. et al. v. Texas Bank and Trust Company, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-555-CCL2 CCI East Texas Upstream LLC. v. HTK Consultants Inc. et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-876-CCL2 Christopher Delahoussaye v. Francisco Javier Rodriguez-Alonzo and Brenda Irene Casimiro, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2340-CCL2 Raven Danielle Dotrey v. Stephen Arthur Jeffers and Stephenie Jeffers, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1762-CCL2 CXT Incorporated v. Heritage Constructors Inc. and Westfield Insurance Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1924-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Arnold A. Fuentes, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-50-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. Michael Woolridge, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-89-CCL2 Schindler Elevator Corporation v. RBI Development LLC. et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-121-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Minga Garza, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-123-CCL2 Bank of New York Mellon et al. v. Marianne Odom and David Odom, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
022101-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Lois Marie Stephens et al., tax, all other dispositions
022115-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carlos Enriquez et al., tax, default judgment
022225-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Charley Yates, tax, final judgment after a non-jury trial
022458-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Molly Adain Richardson Keels et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff