Cases disposed from April 4 through April 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2121-B Beverly Martin et al. v. Texas Bank and Trust Company, damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-781-A Doris Tharp et al. v. Calvin R. Oakley, Heaven M. Lewis and Amber Inez Stewart, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2020-946-A Barbara Crane and Timothy Crane v. Elisha Higginbotham and Michael Higginbotham, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-1251-CCL2 Texas Car Title & Payday Loan Services Inc. v. Federal Cash Advance of Oklahoma LLC doing business as CashMax Title & Loan, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-652-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Alysia Amerson, breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
022307-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Sheri Youngblood, tax, all other dispositions