Cases disposed from April 5 to 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-763-B TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial, v. Harold Hardie, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1746-B TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial, v. William Roberts, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-279-B Dustin Burdeshaw, et al. v. Konner Parrish and Krystal Jones, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-1490-B Newrez LLC, formerly known as New Penn Financial, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Sylvester Crabb, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2064-B Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, et al., v. Paula Bates, Harlene R. Jason, Linda C. Callaway and Theresa Reese, foreclosure of lien, agreed judgment
2020-2172-B Larry Box doing business as Larry Transport Inc. v. Texas DPS Steven C. McCraw, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-37-B Underground Utility Supply LLC v. Washington International Insurance Company and North American Specialty Insurance Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by Plaintiff
2021-170-B Ex parte v. George Levi Lutz, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-266-B Discover Bank v. Dennis Rand, breach of contract, default judgment
2332-H State of Texas v. Shellie Benson, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2334-H State of Texas v. Liequan Oshay Byrd, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-970-A Amber Dillard v. Nancy Gonzalez-Mota, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2315-A De’Ondrae Haynes v. ABC Auto Parts, LTD and Robert Dana Hardy, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-744-A Kelsey Gerard and Krystin Goza v. John Bouressa, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-803-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Burns, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-190-A Discover Bank v. Don A. Herrington, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-260-A Discover Bank v. Tommie Perry, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-295-A Discover Bank v. Heather Salter, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-354-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Alejandro Amaro, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1469-CCL2 State of Texas v. Gari Ward Bellis, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-925-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Russell Hendricks, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1271-CCL2 State of Texas v. Nicholus Glenn Bush, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-1467-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dre Theron Dennis, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-1877-CCL2 Demeatrica Wilson v. Lance Larison, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-155-CCL2 Chartway Federal Credit Union v. Marvel Roach, breach of contract, default judgment
021450-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jennifer Whatley Ogilvie, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022037-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Gregory L. Cashen, et al., tax, default judgment
022158-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. IP Auto Sales, LLC, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022205-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al., v. Clinton E. Loar, et al., tax, default judgment