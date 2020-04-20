Cases disposed from April 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1840-B Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Melynda M. Rogers, foreign judgment, all other dispositions
2019-664-B Jose Vega v. Chance Dakota Coleman, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1194-B Robert Earl Holloway v. Corlis Collins, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2316-B Joseph Daniel Jobe v. ABC Auto Parts Ltd. and Patricia Bledsoe King, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-230-B American Advisors Group v. Bobby R. Watkins and Claudette Watkins, in re: 2312 Kim St., Longview TX 75602, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2019-1247-CCL2 Elizabeth Gayle Fitch and Dani Fitch v. Crystal Genee Pruitt, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1453-CCL2 Andrea Edwards v. Christopher Dalton Malone and B&D Flowback LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff