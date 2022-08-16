Cases disposed from Aug. 1 through 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2208-B Jeremy Mott and Katelyn Mott v. Allstate Vehicle & Property Insurance Co. et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1389-B Andrew R. Willey v. Cameron Jareal Woodkins, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1632-B American Express National Bank v. Eddie Harter, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-499-B Lacie Harris et al. v. Jared Lee Williams, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1155-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Linda R. Griffin, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1091-A Numerica Credit Union v. Robert Heldreth and Vicki J. Heldreth, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1101-A Dentra Cobb v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-837-A Allison Cameron, Preston L. Howard v. Pine Tree ISD tax office et al., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2077-CCL2 Jason Myrick v. Johnathan Lacy, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1174-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Karen H. Muckelroy, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-1592-CCL2 Debra Hoeks v. Rodney Shepherd doing business as American Pro Tech and Rodney Shepherd Enterprises LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1812-CCL2 Submersible Pumps Inc. v. Western Energy Group LLC et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1876-CCL2 Mary Gunn v. Jerry Kelly, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1938-CCL2 State of Texas v. Teresa L. Johnson et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-106-CCL2 NG Solutions LLC v. Brandon Bonds, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-183-CCL2 Desiree Forgione v. Incline Casualty Company also known as Worth Casualty Company, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-261-CCL2 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Anesha C. Jennings and Delbert Jennings Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-816-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Lisa L. Brown, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1062-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC v. Trinity Bank, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
021969-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joel Livas et al., tax, default judgment
022151-CCL2 City of Lakeport v. Midcoast G&P (East Texas) LP, tax, all other dispositions
022184-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. CHCT Texas LLC, tax, all other dispositions
022211-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Paul James Hall, tax, default judgment
022251-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. H&W Hughes Family Limited Partnership, tax, default judgment
022459-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Arena Limited SPV LLC et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff