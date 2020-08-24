Cases disposed from Aug. 10 to 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1044-B David Sellers v. Germania Select Insurance, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-924-B Delores Foulke v. Patricia White, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-935-B American Express National Bank v. Clive D. Ferebee, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-651-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kelley Alexander, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-960-B Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Jaime Navarrette, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1255-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Ethel H. Palmer, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1350-A Darrin Keith Robertson v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2018-810-CCL2 Janet Halsey v. Amy Michelle Weir, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1191-CCL2 Jim's Rental Services LLC v. Fusion Flow Control LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1697-CCL2 Nancy Gonzalez, individually and as next friend of 3 minors v. Claude Ard, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2019-1778-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Travis Johnson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2290-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Stacie L. Benefield, breach of contract, agreed judgment
021846-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ronald Ray Rascoe, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff