Cases disposed from Aug. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2379-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Sawn L. Hendrix et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2363-H State of Texas v. Megan Woodard, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-1357-A Robert David Gillespie v. Holly Ann Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-411-A Julie F. Gibson v. Evelyn Mae Summers and Letcher Summers III, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-610-A James Young Jr. and Hayley Turner v. Dixie Ann Gaylor, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1793-CCL2 Dolores Floyd v. Gram. B. Conn et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1841-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Terri Maxey-Thomas, foreclosure of lien, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1438-CCL2 Midland Funding LLC v. Kennith Hardy, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1539-CCL2 Johnna Nicole Mayfield v. Cameron Breanna Ramsey, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-12-CCL2 Keven Chumley v. Charlie Templeton, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1031-CCL2 Clifford Tolleson v. Thomas Kennedy and Kimberly Black-Duncan, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1264-CCL2 Kenneth Alexander and Debra L. Benson v. Legend Oaks Nursing Home and Rehab Centers and Christus Good Shepherd Hospital et al., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-408-CCL2 City of Longview v. Silvia Cornejo Bustos and Jose R. Cornejo, condemnation, agreed judgment
2021-533-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jana R. Sellers, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-631-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Ricardo Serrato, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-999-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James J. Camp Sr., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1219-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jenny W. Waldron, breach of contract, agreed judgment