Cases disposed from Aug. 17 to 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2334-B Discover Bank v. Gregory Cooper, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-888-B Ally Financial Inc. v. Hazel G. Sanchez, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1146-B Ally Bank v. Alejandro O. Flores, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1337-B Autovest LLC v. James Neil Moss, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-1599-A Roderick Anderson v. Maricelda Nava, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-74-A Sheri Finklea v. Rebecca Lynn Nolen, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1070-A Ally Bank v. Billy D. Myers, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2274-H State of Texas v. Preston King, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2310-CCL2 U.S. Bank NA v. Audrie Cato, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-589-CCL2 Halie Curlee v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-653-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Josefina Solis, suit on account, default judgment
2020-658-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kimberly Mitchell, et al., suit on account, default judgment
2020-984-CCL2 Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nita Miller, et al., in re: 2730 Lafamo, Longivew, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien, default judgment