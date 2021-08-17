Cases disposed from Aug. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2155-B Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Marisela Olvera, suit on account, all other dispositions
2020-1652-B Hall Construction LLC. v. Jameson H. Blackshear, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1894-B Thanh Ngoc Quach et al. v. Chung Ly, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-755-A Discover Bank v. Roy E. Moore, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-41-CCL2 Strategic Funding Source Inc. v. East Texas Professional Credit Union, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2252-CCL2 Mekala Taylor and Adrian Ward et al. v. Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy, damages, agreed judgment
2020-760-CCL2 Lois Childress v. Noemi Rodriguez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-922-CCL2 State of Texas v. Ronald Wayne Smith, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1179-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC. et al. v. Roderick Caldwell, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-413-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Greg W. Holbrook, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-483-CCL2 Amy Wingo et al. v. Xavier Dobbins, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-721-CC2 State of Texas v. Erneast Corderiel Carr, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-801-CCL2 212 Marshall LLC., v. Advance Stores Company Inc., lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1009-CCL2 Sahil Investment Group LLC. v. Schindler Elevator Corporation, bill of review, default judgment
2021-1132-CCL2 State of Texas v. Anthony Jamuel Evers, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
021844-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Theresa Spencer et al., tax, all other dispositions
021886-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Patty Castillo et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021909-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Marlye Zirkle, tax, all other dispositions
022090-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Emmanuel Lilly et al., tax, all other dispositions
022347-CCL2 City of Longview v. Jerry E. Grimes, tax warrant, all other dispositions