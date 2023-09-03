Cases disposed from Aug. 21-25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1438-B Leticia Venegas v. Deja Sharae Koster and Kathleen Masenburge, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2097-B Billy Nicholson v. Thomas Oilfield Services LLC., wrongful termination of employment, final judgements on jury verdict
2022-1239-CCL2 Sam's Real Estate Business Trust, Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, Walmart Stores Texas LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2023-210-CCL2 Eric Hill v. William Shaw, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-535-CCL2 Brittani Buckner v. Seth Drennan, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-832-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Rick Singleton, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-891-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Terry Lynn Sampson, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-893-CCL2 As subrogee of Michael Sullivan Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Le Anna Frazier, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-948-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Daniel H. Sifford, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-1303-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping LLC. v. PNC Bank National Association, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff