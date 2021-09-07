Cases disposed from Aug. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-656-B Vernee Haley v. Rent-A-Center Texas LP and Craig Henrich, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-847-B Sysco Business Services v. 2BFAM LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1680-B Mahesh Patel and Ila Patel v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2020-1722-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Pam Rich and Mike Rich, suit on account, default judgment
2021-30-B Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, et al. v. Kendall Bernard Gatson and JBA Garretts Trucking LLC, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-325-B Yazari Cedillo-Alvizo and Valente Cedillo-Lopez v. GainsCo. Inc., doing business as GainsCo Auto Insurance Company and MGA Insurance Company Inc., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-578-B Eastman Credit Union v. Lanita Granada Crowe and Curtis Anthony Crowe, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-988-B Discover Bank v. Stephen C. Burton, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1049-B U.S. Bank Trust National Association et al. v. Burnett Reese, foreclosure of lien, all other dispositions
2018-1580-A Truist Financial Corporation, et al. v. Ray Davis and Beverly Davis, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-45-A Unifund CCR LLC v. Cherinda N. Thompson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-373-A Discover Bank v. Kathie E. Ross, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-444-A Roland D. Gardner, et al. v. Block “T” Petroleum Inc., 2W Energy Partners LLC, Charles Harrell and Robert Lee Eubanks, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1125-A Stacianna Parker and Cynthia Godoy v. Sweeney’s C Store LLC doing business as The Page Pub & Pizzeria and Arica Chanell Shinault, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1900-A American Express National Bank v. Rebecca S. Pearson, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-673-A American Express National Bank v. Hoodwood Enterprise LLC and Alex D. Lilly, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1010-A Holly Lindsey, et al. v. the Estate of Elizabeth Lindsey, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-1047-A JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Adrian D. Jones, suit to remove cloud from title, default judgment
2016-926-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping LLC v. Premier Minerals Inc., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-19-CCL2 Cascade Capital LLC, et al. v. Joyce Jones and David Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-344-CCL2 Synchrony Bank v. Charlotte Acree, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-629-CCL2 Cherokee Water Company v. Donna Mobley, suit on account, default judgment
2019-758-CCL2 Longview Truck Center and Bufkin Truck Service v. Pinnacle Vac Service LLC and Jay Puchir, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1239-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Joe Ingram, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1409-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James Lester, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1442-CCL2 Central Mutual Insurance Company v. Earnest Ray Sanders, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-2061-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Frankie Smith and Phyllis Smith, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2066-CCL2 Steadfast Insurance Company, et al. v. BTT Steel LLC, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2236-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al. v. Jennifer A. Perez and Cirilo Perez, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-458-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, et al. v. Haley Griffith, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-490-CCL2 Leonard Green v. Fredona Dobbins, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-747-CCL2 Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, et al. v. Simitria Booty-Edwards, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2020-1034-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Nichole M. Montana, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1272-CCL2 Isela Vasquez-Valencia and Jairo Alverez v. Otis Turner and Leshia Jones, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2167-CCL2 National Wholesale Supply Inc. v. RHK Investments LLC, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-359-CCL2 Leonel Medina v. Steven Lynn Brumley and Eastex Crude Trucking LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-875-CCL2 R. Blake Cammack v. B.H. Jameson doing business as BHJ Motors, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1129-CCL2 State of Texas v. Keiosha Shantral Hadnot, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-1236-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Chet N. Inc., et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1345-CCL2 In the matter of John Doe, annuitant, approval transfer settlement payment rights, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1435-CCL2 Phyllis Jordan v. PDQ Logistics LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
022253-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rossow Enterprises Inc., tax, all other dispositions