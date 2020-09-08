Cases disposed from Aug. 24 to 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2298-B Nohemi Deruiz v. Jodell Rathbone, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-425-B American Express National Bank v. Mongaiep Nguyen, also known as Pho Restaurant, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-979-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Thuy Dang, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1492-B State of Texas v. Sharon Rose Vargas, occupational license, all other dispositions
2273-H Winfred Warren Thomas v. State of Texas, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-217-A American Express Centurion Bank v. Charles Lalena , breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-521-A Steven Cody Owen v. Sharon M. Novak , damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1487-CCL2 Kelton Wilson v. City of Kilgore, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-778-CCL2 Wells Fargo NA v. Margaret Hamilton Dayton, in re: 706 Honeysuckle St., White Oak, TX 75693, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2020-788-CCL2 Propel Financial Services, et al. v. Talley Bottom Properties LP, et al., foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-976-CCL2 Greenpak Solutions LLC v. Corrado Castiglione, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff