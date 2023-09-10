Cases disposed from Aug. 28-Sept. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1986-B Tammy Coker and Crystal Coker v. Bryan Hoffman and Jon Lester Hoffman, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1550-B Katie Chantel Gibbs v. the estate of Francisco Del Hierro and Through Nicole Neel, damages, agreed judgment
2023-461-B Kevin Jordan v. Kelvin Hernandez Calderon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2560-H State of Texas v. Samuel Clay Gideon, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-433-CCL2 Jeffrey Askew v. Cordell Caldwell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1794-CCL2 Randy Tarr v. Helen Michele Jones et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1292-CCL2 Stonewater Roofing LTD. Co. v. Robbie Lepire, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1069-CCL2 Bonnie Spencer v. Longview Towne Crossing LP., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-521-CCL2 Jonnita Jones et al. v. Ruby Martinez, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1831-CCL2 State of Texas v. Heirs of Glasco Christian et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2022-1962-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Aaron Richardson, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1972-CCL2 Dairyland County Mutual Insurance Company of Texas et al. v. Bobby Gary Jr., auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2023-59-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. James V. Bell, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-1176-CCL2 Placid Refining Company LLC. v. Ja Dakis Capital LLC. doing business as Global Oil Bunkering and Petros Kalamaras, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2023-1291-CCL2 Old West Capital Co. et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., writ of garnishment, all other dispositions
021915-CCL2 Gladewater ISD et al. v. Ben C. Tooke Jr. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff