Cases disposed from Aug. 3 to 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1477-B JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC, et al. v. Timothy Nobles, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2094-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John W. Trago, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-233-A Capital One Bank USA NA v. Robert Yannetti, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1860-A Aubrey David Applewhite v. Carter Bloodcare, et al., personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2062-A Ovation Services LLC v. Deborah Sparks, other civil, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2427-A Discover Bank v. Andrew Rodriguez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2251-H State of Texas v. Timothy Bailey, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-1866-CCL2 Anahi Muniz v. Kelley Watson and William Travis Baker, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1286-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Edward Glynn King, foreclosure of lien, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1527-CCL2 Paul D. Bryan v. Victor A. Nyvall, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
020858-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Wendollin c. Luckey, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021290-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. William Wells, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021354-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Evelyn Hawley, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021432-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Jeanette Merritt Young Rhoades, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021466-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Harrison L. Barnett, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021614-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. James Gerald Sansone, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021696-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kenneth Rushing, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021730-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Mary L. Benson, et al. tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021746-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Nolan Edward Colburn, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022045-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Helen May Wells, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022088-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald Walters, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial