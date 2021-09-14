Cases disposed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1591-B William Brian Hodge v. New Crosslink LP, et al., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2018-1968-CCL2 Towne Lake Homeowners Inc. v. Leslie Dupuy and Wes Reynolds, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2418-CCL2 Capital One N.A. v. Lula M. Patterson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-389-CCL2 Midland Funding LLC v. A. Shands, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-499-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. Royce A. Sigler, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-740-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Robert P. Holder, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1008-CCL2 Cherokee Water Company v. Cynthia Hood, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1058-CCL2 Daniel V. Badami, et al. v. John Doe No. 1 and Pattye Cole Greer, auto personal injury/damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2019-1534-CCL2 Walmart Stores East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2019-1535-CCL2 Walmart Stores East Inc. and Sam’s East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2019-1636-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al. v. Lauren Munden, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1699-CCL2 Chad Edwards v. Dorel Home Furnishings Inc., et al., product liability-other, all other dispositions
2019-1784-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC. v. Angela M. Parker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1999-CCL2 Kahuna’s Automotive v. Mason House, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2144-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kelsey May and Chase May, other civil, default judgment
2019-2156-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Carol Hampton, suit on account, default judgment
2020-111-CCL2 Charles L. Palmer and Phyllis A. Palmer v. Republic Lloyds, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-582-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jeffrey W. Stephens, breach of contracdt, default judgment
2020-590-CCL2 John Dacus v. Monica Monitez Mayo, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1256-CCL2 Courtney Brianne Helsley v. Joseph Scott Helsley, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1715-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Loyce Ingram and Jeffrey Ingram, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1277-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tabitha Stamo, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1306-CCL2 State of Texas v. LaShay Lovett McGowan, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-1346-CCL2 State of Texas v. Francisco Morales et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-1429-CCL2 Rebecca Ann Hunter v. Portfield Trucking LLC and William Wayne Wright, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1435-CCL2 Phyllis Jordan v. PDQ Logistics LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1436-CCL2 Kylie Paige Hooker v. James Calvin Hightower, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1439-CCL2 Alexis Alise Alex v. O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1441-CCL2 Deasia Mumphrey v. Bondurant Electric LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff