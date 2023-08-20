Cases disposed from Aug. 7-11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2165-B Rosenda Guerra v. Olivia Faith Barnes and William Lee Barnes, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2022-1006-B Leonel Rodriguez v. Bryan M. Harris, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-974-B Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Vanda Wilson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-414-A Synchrony Bank v. Steve L. Barnes, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-1248-A Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2224-CCL2 Bruno Rivera v. Patrick Page, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1912-CCL2 Ashlie Peyton v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1592-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Gaybrielle Shardai Salone and Trakareon Jamal Markiee Leary, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-226-CCL2 Tara Allen et al. v. Matthew Stevens, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2023-946-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Lisa J. Parker, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-1128-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ray Skelton, breach of contract, agreed judgment
022518-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jaime Gurrola et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff