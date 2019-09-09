Cases disposed from Aug. 26 to 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1285-B Allstate Indemnity Co. v. Vincent Jabrendan Bradley and Brenda Ann Dixon, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-1936-B Ernie Paul v. Elderville Water Supply Corp., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2491-B Toyota Motor Credit Corp. v. Kristen N. Streed and Chad D. Streed, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-676-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Samuel Sanchez Cupido, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1021-B in re: order for foreclosure concerning 109 Cheryl St., Longview, TX 75604, under Tex. R. Civ. P. 736, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2175-H ex parte Freddie Nunn, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-832-CCL2 Ramiro Delgado and Irene Delgado individually and on behalf of Evelyne Delgado v. Triple 1 Transport LLC and Leroy King Jr., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-968-CCL2 Carfax v. 271 Ventures LLC, doing business as Glade Auto Sales, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff