Cases disposed from Aug. 19 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2016-647-B Jessica Growden v. Good Shepherd Health System, The Good Shepherd Hospital Inc., and Good Shepherd Medical Center, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-229-B Ricky Darrel Guinn v. TCI Royale Inc., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-347-B Keven Chumley v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-654-B Bank of America NA v. W.J. Sears, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-879-B Discover Bank v. Jordan Miller, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-947-B On Deck Capital Inc. v. Luxe Cabinetry LLC and Matthew Moore, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1362-B in re: name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-1907-A United Services Automobile Assoc. v. Marshelle Elyse Peterson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1489-A Leakenna Sum, doing business as Mobberly Donut v. Super AAA LLC, Deth Chean, individually and as manager of Super AAA LLC, and Srun Chean, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-313-A East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Jeffery S. Bruhn, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2174-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Paul McBride, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2016-1240-CCL2 Frank Rogers v. Jerry Davis, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment on jury verdict
2018-246-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP v. Carie Hammack and Michael Hammack, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2253-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Sonya Holmes, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-39-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank NA v. the unknown heirs at law of Sheila Rae Hunt, suit to remove cloud from title, agreed judgment
2019-1346-CCL2 State of Texas v. $6,976 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
021561-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Charles Richard Whalen, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021703-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael J. Freeman, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff