Cases disposed from Aug. 5 to 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-59-B Erika Del Carmen Guerrero v. Tracy Calvit and Jessica Calvit, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1847-B Brenda Blackshear v. Autobody Express Franchising LLC, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1085-B Bank of America NA v. Pedro Lara and Elizabeth Lara, other civil, default judgment
2019-1419-B ex parte Stacy Leigh Martin, occupational license, other disposition
2016-685-A Edward Bowers and Rutha Bowers v. David Williams Inc., doing business as Williams Collision Repair and Williams Texas T Collision LLC, damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2016-1981-A Lynette Gardner v. Daniel Royce Kunkel, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2468-A Regions Bank v. Carol Anderson and the heirs at law of Carol Anderson, deceased, re: 902 Harmon Drive, Longview, TX 75602, suit to remove cloud from title, default judgment
2019-257-A in re: order of foreclosure concerning 1634 Spinks Chapman Road, Kilgore, TX 75662, under Tex. R. Civ. P. 736, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2017-424-CCL2 State of Texas v. $16,874.86 U.S. currency, David Rider and Courtney Rider, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2017-426-CCL2 State of Texas v. $67,918.20 U.S. currency, David Rider and Courtney Rider, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2019-463-CCL2 Velocity Investments LLC, assignee of LendingClub Corp., assignee of WebBank v. John Howard, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-687-CCL2 Ally Financial Inc. v. Tracy L. Wingate, breach of contract, default judgment
19927-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. LVL Investments LLC, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial