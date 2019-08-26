Cases disposed from Aug. 12 to 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-626-A Thaddeus J. Floyd v. Corey Lavelle Allen, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-761-A East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Terry L. Shelly, breach of contract, final judgment
2019-1040-A Discover Bank v. Kevin Oden, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-1007-CCL2 Gonzalo Alvarez v. Kimberly Sue Gonzales, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2018-111-CCL2 Mary Brown v. Bottom Line Services LLC and Walter Ray Hammond Jr., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-1937-CCL2 JHPDE Finance 1 LLC v. Thomas Carlisle, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-208-CCL2 GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Jessica L. Hadley, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-307-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Jesus Leobardo Sosa-Valles, breach of contract, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-584-CCL2 Southside Bank v. Justin Perdue and Candace Perdue, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-839-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jeff K. Hale, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1016-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Rebecca J. Woolard, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1165-CCL2 Richard H. Wilcox v. Stephen Verhalen III and Verhalen Nursery and Landscape LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2019-1325-CCL2 John Kenna and Barbara Kenna v. Edward MacLean and Jessica L. MacLean, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
021808-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robert William Kilpatrick et al., tax, all other dispositions
021848-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Patolia Investments Inc., tax, all other dispositions
021856-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael Judd Jr. et al., tax, all other dispositions
021864-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. M-C Production and Drilling Co. Inc. et al., tax, all other dispositions