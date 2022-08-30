Cases disposed from Aug. 15 through 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-995-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Larry Denkins, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1280-B Debra Wingo v. Nita B. Rogers and Benler Investments & Holdings 5 LLC, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1818-B Sara Baird v. Bobby Earl Williams, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-638-B Kandace Tuel v. Trisha Anne Cuevas Solis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2477-H State of Texas v. Wendy Wallace, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-2061-A Mario Valdez v. Ray Scott May, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-820-A Discover Bank v. Steven R. Patty, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-1156-A Discover Bank v. Betty J. Raymond, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-1267-A Discover Bank v. Frank Willis, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-130-A Blue Ridge Bank et al. v. Jose Sarmiento, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-637-A Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Ryan Shane Fueston and Savannah Marie Fueston, suit on note, default judgment
2017-2230-CCL2 Barbara Davis Mudd v. Hunter Middleton Price, Victor C. Price and David L. Wilson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1836-CCL2 Maria I. Lindsay v. Lacey L. Stevenson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2088-CCL2 Paul Rodriguez v. Farmers Texas Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2253-CCL2 Kelvin Blade v. Carlos Raul Rosado-Ortiz and Fast Loading Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-978-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Natasha N. Smith, agreement, default judgment
2021-1507-CCL2 Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance v. Christian Lane Goff, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1744-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brandi L. Townson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1749-CCL2 Leigh Decker v. Tyrek Leekorrious Boyd and Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-117-CCL2 Southwestern Bell Telephone Company doing business as AT&T Texas v. Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., damages, all other dispositions
2022-657-CCL2 High Hopes Inc. doing business as Heritage Mitsubishi v. Benjamin Davis Rackley, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-861-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kelvin Earl Smith, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2022-919-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jonathan Clark, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-929-CCL2 U.S. Bank Trust National Association et al. v. Virginia Taylor, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2022-1029-CCL2 El Hat De Americano No. 1 LLC and Michael Kittner doing business as El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant v. Brookwood Village LTD., declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1130-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al. v. Ma Arias Oviedo, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021977-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. John Winton Taylor et al., tax, default judgment
022308-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Francis Ann Tyeskie, tax, default judgment
022369-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Kathy Ann Kidder, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022372-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Ebenezer Investments LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff