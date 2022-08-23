Cases disposed from Aug. 8 through 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-299-A Paul Walling et al. v. CSL S. Longview LLC doing business as Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-954-A U.S. Bank National Association et al. v. Raymond Woolen et al., suit on note, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-910-A Kate Elaine Day v. Christopher Tommas Martinez and Payne Mechanical of Texas LLC, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
020338-CCL2 City of White Oak et al. v. Charles Roger Grimmet, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022432-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD et al. v. Louise Wilborn et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022442-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hector Lopez Campos et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff