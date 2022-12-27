Cases disposed from Dec. 12 through 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2016-2001-B Murray and Diane Bennett v. Robert Cary M.D., medical malpractice, final judgments on jury verdict
2019-341-B Jessica Weinberg v. York Torc & Test LLC. and Ronnie Joe Petty, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1627-B Angela Murphy v. Zildeanny De Sousa Carvalho Jones, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2242-B Cristina Jutierrez v. Marquis Collier, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2020-2252-B Clyde Cooks Jr. et al. v. Regency IHS of Longview LLC. doing business as Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Regency Opco LLC., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-714-B Rene Molina v. Allstate Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1448-B Walmart Stores East Inc., Sam’s East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-1467-B Quintavion Geiggar v. Zachary Kent and Tri-W Global Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1746-B Matthew Morgan v. Southern Sports Holdings LLC., Revive Church and Scott Davis, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1921-B Telco Plus Credit Union v. Michael Jason Crowder and Sundee S. Summers, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-68-B Discover Bank v. Kimberly L. McGuire, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-661-B Discover Bank v. Willie M. Hanon, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-925-B Trailers R Us LLC. v. Paul Baird Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2022-949-B Discover Bank v. Gwendolyn M. Blackmon, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-997-B Rodney Scott v. Kelle Pennison et al., other civil, transfer on change of venue
2022-1060-B Discover Bank v. Zachary Riley, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1093-B Carl Ryan Harris v. Steven Jerald Collins and Geico, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1103-B Discover Bank v. Daniel J. Villone Sr., breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1149-B Discover Bank v. Frederick E. Christy, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1333-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Jonnie D. Lemaster, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1394-B Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1572-B Discover Bank v. Christy Andrews, breach of contract, default judgment
2504-H State of Texas v. Alex Dudgeon-Goodell, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2505-H In re: Amber Rose Jeffrey, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2021-1470-A Longview RE Investments LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-1533-A Brandy Wady v. U.S. Zpress Inc. and Te’Aire E. Curls, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1645-A Walmart Stores East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2014-1841-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Thomas J. Murphy IV, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2223-CCL2 Cascade Capital LLC. et al. v. Allen Phillips and Tammy Phillips, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1496-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. et al. v. Gayla Reese and Noah Stein, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1586-CCL2 Court Apartments MGMT, LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2020-1802-CCL2 Clyde Cooks Jr. et al., v. Regency IHS of Longview LLC. doing business as Longview Hill Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-947-CCL2 Cavalry SPV LLC. et al. v. Conectta C. Drake, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-955-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions LLC. v. Chelsea Dean, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1089-CCL2 ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Alfredo Rengel LLC. doing business as Commercial Roofing Systems, Alfredo Rengel and William Brombaugh, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1104-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions LLC. v. Wilmer Johnson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1270-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions LLC. v. Loretta M. Goree, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1408-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC. v. Penny Renee Cullefer, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1426-CCL2 Donnie Hammett v. Edward James Hawthorne and Victor Cadenas, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1531-CCL2 Nyaja Theza Gardner v. Jonathan Lee Brewer, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1563-CCL2 Jose Roberto Delacruz v. Fire Insurance Exchange, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1589-CCL2 Kevin Alexander v. Oscar Lee Wright Jr. and Amory Lawrence Hunter, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1753-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Jeremy Luker, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2010-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Matthew J. Bellner, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1137-CCL2 Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC. v. James Patrick Burgess, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1205-CCL2 Swift Transportation Company of Arizona LLC. v. Clay Dell Twombly, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-1255-CCL2 Ishwarbhai B. Patel and Jitendrakumar Patel v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
022585-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Jesus Martini Tapia et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff