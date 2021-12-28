Cases disposed from Dec. 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2337-B U.S. Bank National Association v. Marvin Hopkins, agreement, default judgment
2021-261-B Bank of America N.A. v. William M. Blair III, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-572-B American Express National Bank v. Deidra Dudley, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1173-B Helen Stephens v. Julie Lynn Hart and Michael Bailey, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1343-B Discover Bank v. Raeshonda Day, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1484-B First National Bank of Omaha v. Patricia A. Cooksey, breach of contract, default judgment
2390-H State of Texas v. Isisah Sheppard, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2396-H State of Texas v. Marshall McGuyer, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed by plaintiff
2402-H State of Texas v. Alejandro Rosales, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2404-H Ex parte Antwone Jamell Rugley, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-139-A Karen Williams v. Katie Mitchell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1840-A In Re: Foreclosure concerning 410 N. Thomas Road, White Oak, foreclosure of lien, default judgment