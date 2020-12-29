Cases disposed from Dec. 14-18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-237-B Skyler Oliver v. James Donald Treadwell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1270-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Angelia E. Rojas, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-396-B Dealer Safeguard Solutions v. Alice Motor Company, LLC., breach of contract, change of venue
2020-702-B Marine Moore v. Jennifer Bryson-Ratcliff, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2251-B Edison Credit Union, Inc. v. Kathryn M. Davenport and Jamal L. Davenport, foreign judgment, default judgment
2020-2264-B Texas Department of Public Safety v. Clarence Coontz, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-2376-A John Mark McGee v. Chester Perry Edwards, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2213-A Danna Requena, et al. v. Jonathan David Clark, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2257-A James Wyatt Jr. and Ramona Blalock v. Cutter Towing, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-734-A Shawanna Anderson v. John Walker, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1058-A Hyannis Air Service, Inc. doing business as Cape Air v. Travis Hancock, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-2079-A Lonnie Wilborn v. Essentia Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2018-1106-CCL2 State of Texas v. Patricia Howell, et al., condemnation, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2184-CCL2 SafeCo Insurance Company of America v. Annie K. Day, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2188-CCL2 Keisha Ledonya Willliams, et al. v. Dorothy Spruell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-201-CCL2 State of Texas v. Patrick Odell Session, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2020-486-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC. formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Alejandro Ochoa, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-741-CCL2 Enoch Randy Patterson II v. Jared Wayne Reynolds, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1847-CCL2 James Hodges IV and Kent Jackson II v. Crossbridge Compliance LLC., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2115-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Savalia Brazzle, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021294-CCL2 Longview ISD, et. al, v. Clyde Daniels Jr., et al., tax suit, default judgment
021365-CCL2 Longview ISD, et. al, v. Ulysses Harris, et al., tax suit, case dismissed by plaintiff
022072-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Kyle Ray Davis, et al., tax suit, case dismissed by plaintiff