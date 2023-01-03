Cases disposed from Dec. 19 through 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1690-B Brodrick Lewis v. Jerry Stevens, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1755-B Joseph Daniel Rhodes and Beverly Smith v. Yoguis Tours LLC., Alejandro Torres and Monreal Ruben Ruiz, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1897-B John Blayne Montalbano v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2020-933-A Ronnie Sparks v. Aaon Coil Products Inc., damages, agreed judgment
2020-1812-A Keith Luster v. Jordan Samuel Dee White, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1724-A Bank of America N.A. v. Adan T. Elizondo Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2005-1692-CCL2 Chinn Exploration Company v. Charles J. Love et al., appointment of receiver, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-2259-CCL2 Damon Schexnider v. E-Cig Central LLC. and LG Chem LTD., damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-1195-CCL2 Ginger L. Heck Forbus and Walter R. Heck v. Stacie L. Heck Jackson et al., other civil, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-1629-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC. v. Brenda J. Carter and Tyson Carter, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-1851-CCL2 Donna Darnsteadt and Karen Granger v. Marcelino Benitez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-2178-CCL2 Jessica Marie Thrapp et al. v. Thomas Arthur Sweeney, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-81-CCL2 National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3 Delaware Statutory Trust v. Havon J. Russell, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-255-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Joe G. Sanders, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-411-CCL2 The Bank of New York v. James Henry Hagood et al., foreclosure of lien, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-530-CCL2 Christopher L. Ray v. Denes L. Abad-Serrano, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1611-CCL2 Isabell Santoya Urieta v. Brittany Renee Jones, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1697-CCL2 Gary Schexanayder Jr. and Kristen Cheri Wall Schexnayder v. Louis Rodriguez, Antonio Rodriguez doing business as Antonio’s Concrete Work, damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1720-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Austin Monts, suit on account, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1745-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC. v. Daron V. Fagan, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1834-CCL2 April Martin v. Alexandra Parker, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1989-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Jerry Richardson, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-2116-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brant L. Cain, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-76-CCL2 State of Texas v. Roslyn Janette Jordan et al., bond forfeiture, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-77-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dagan Alan Hatfield et al., bond forfeiture, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-297-CCL2 Sandra Thomas v. Donna La Grone et al., declaratory judgment, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-414-CCL2 Valerie Ayer v. Sam’s East Inc. doing business as Sam’s Club, property damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-422-CCL2 Bowles Energy Inc. and East Texas Resources Inc. v. Texas Oil and Gas Limited and Michael Sims, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-517-CCL2 Cody Smith v. Trinity Industries, damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-538-CCL2 Estate of Andrew George Khoury v. William M. Blair III, partition suit, all other dispositions
2021-573-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Greggery Johnson, agreement, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-583-CCL2 Brad McDonald v. Epic Health Services Inc. doing business as Aveanna Healthcare, medical malpractice, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-662-CCL2 Andy Lee Stroud Jr., Linda Louise Stroud and Harold Glenn Baird v. Basa Resources Inc., property damages, case dismissed for want or prosecution
2021-917-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Kolton Conrad Ledbetter, breach of contract, case dismissed for want or prosecution
2021-1004-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Doreen B. Miles, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1020-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James G. Peterson Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed for want or prosecution
2021-1037-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Samuel Brown and Rosemary Brown, suit on account, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1077-CCL2 Terri Anthony Mendoza v. Christopher Meadows, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1089-CCL2 ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Alfredo Rengel LLC. doing business as Commercial Roofing Systems, Alfredo Rengel and William Brombaugh, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1391-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Robert V. Williams Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1495-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Theodore Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1770-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Andraius R. Kennedy, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2022-71-CCL2 Renadia Surall et al. v. U-Haul Co. of Texas, damages, agreed judgment
022464-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mark Allen Morris, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022554-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Anita Louise Shirley, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022562-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mary Adkisson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff