Cases disposed from Dec. 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1190-B Epes Transport Systems Inc. v. HSBH Inc. and Marmail Singh, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-2242-CCL2 Martin Cantero doing business as Cantero Concrete v. Victor Avila Vazquez, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2020-63-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Courtney L. Toal, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1890-CCL2 Anel Archundia v. Kendall Bernard Gatson and JBA Garrett’s Trucking LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2317-CCL2 Ors Nasco LLC v. E&K Supply LLC, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-328-CCL2 Kevin Gray v. Brett Nettles, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1024-CCL2 Sentry Insurance Company a/s/o Michael Arellano v. Ashley Campbell, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1043-CCL2 American Express National Bank formerly known as American Express Centurion Bank v. Achyuta Siddhartha, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1595-CCL2 State of Texas v. Cardetric Box, Kymeyon Wallace and Kyndall Wallace, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-1773-CCL2 Kristin Graham et al. v. Justin English and Krystal English, damages, agreed judgment
2021-1838-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Derek Mitchell also known as Derek L. Mitchell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1893-CCL2 Alexandria Dixon et al. v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburg, damages, agreed judgment
2021-1987-CCL2 State of Texas v. James Lister and James Morrow, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment