Cases disposed from Dec. 21-25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2308-B Olivia Hamilton v. Brookshire Grocery Company, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-409-B American Express National Bank v. Huey Blackmon Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2299-H State of Texas v. Denzel Jamal Louis, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2300-H State of Texas v. Denzel Jamal Louis, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2301-H Ex parte: Corey Biggerstaff, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-383-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Linda Capps and James Duke, breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases