Cases disposed from Dec. 26 through 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-80-B Whitney Sikes et al. v. Dustin Croley and Shasta Croley, damages, agreed judgment
2022-1161-B Christopher Dotten et al. v. Jesse Paul Eads et al., auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-587-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. East Texas Professional Credit Union et al., writ of garnishment, all other dispositions
2022-812-A Texas Iron and Steel LLC. v. E.I. Williams Industries LLC., agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1925-A Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc. doing business as Beacon Building Products v. GSHS Inc. doing business as Good Shepherd Health System Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-60-CCL2 Shelbi Crews v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, final judgments after non-jury verdict
2022-7-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Brandon Nash, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-103-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Thong Q. Nguyen, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-673-CCL2 Deborah Lanier v. Boing US Holdco Inc. doing business as Scrubbies Wash USA Inc., property damages, all other dispositions
2022-839-CCL2 Charles Cox v. Jordan E. Gilberg, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1300-CCL2 Ally Bank v. William W. Anton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1570-CCL2 Southern Supply House LLC. v. Louisiana Machinery Company LLC. doing business as Resource Energy Equipment, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1771-CCL2 Savanah McFadden v. Charles Ramey Carroll and Debbie Carrol, lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
022386-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Sharon Blake Johnson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022547-CCL2 Pine Tree iSD v. Ayana Dunn et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022566-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sherri Lynn Morgan, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022575-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Stephanie Renee Harden Bates et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022579-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Melanie Joan Gaddy Collins et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff