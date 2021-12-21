Cases disposed from Dec. 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-565-B Citibank N.A. v. Donald J. Tigert, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-97-B Frederick Beechum v. Christion Mateo Corrales, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-455-B Jessica Carter v. Robert Sherman, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2314-A Discover Bank v. Teena C. Edwards, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-932-A SGB Solutions LP v. Shawell Enterprises Inc. doing business as Sterrex Industries, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1683-A Antoine LeBlanc v. Cleo P. Morgan et al., partition suit, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1817-A Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Micuel Herrera, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1297-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Citibank NA v. Bill J. Ray, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1307-CCL2 Paul D. Bryan v. Germania Select Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1629-CCL2 Keith Dwight Barber v. Ellen Wilson and Matthew Wilson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1980-CCL2 Christina Ransom v. Torie Craven as representative of the estate of Riley Crocker, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2191-CCL2 AutoVest LLC v. Cassandra Michelle George and Keithlan Damar Green, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2293-CCL2 Tracy Wayne McCluney v. Terrence Lambert, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-179-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Katherine S. Mitchell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-663-CCL2 Nova Compression LLC formerly MGC Equipment Company v. Churchill Oil and Gas LLC and Churchill Operating LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1347-CCL2 State of Texas v. Anthony Moreno, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-2019-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kendra C. Blair, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021285-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District 1 v. James Austin also known as James Ray Austin, tax, default judgment
021421-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Vernon Collins et al., tax, agreed judgment
021825-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Ahmad Shirazy, tax, agreed judgment
022041-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Sonny Jimenez et al., tax, default judgment
022234-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. James H. Bryant et al., tax, default judgment